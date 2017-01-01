Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this July 7 photo, President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg. Trump signed on Wednesday what he called a "seriously flawed" bill imposing new sanctions on Russia, pressured by his Republican Party not to move on his own toward a warmer relationship with Moscow in light of Russian actions. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and other members of the committee arrive on Capitol Hill Washington, Wednesday for a closed-door meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis. Earlier, President Donald Trump signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia which passed Congress with overwhelming support. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and other members of the committee arrive on Capitol Hill Washington, Wednesday for a closed-door meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis. Earlier, President Donald Trump signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia which passed Congress with overwhelming support. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
In this July 31 photo, President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House. Trump signed on Wednesday what he called a "seriously flawed" bill imposing new sanctions on Russia, pressured by his Republican Party not to move on his own toward a warmer relationship with Moscow in light of Russian actions. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)