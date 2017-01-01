Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
U.S. President Donald Trump, center, flanked by British Prime Minister Theresa May, third from right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, second from left, joins fellow leaders in a group photo at NATO headquarters during the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
President Donald Trump follows British Prime Minister Theresa May as they arrive for a group photo with NATO leaders at the new NATO headquarters, Thursday in Brussels. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to unveil artifacts from the World Trade Center and Berlin Wall for the new NATO headquarters, Thursday in Brussels. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump and NATO leaders watch a flyover during a transfer ceremony at the new NATO headquarters, Thursday in Brussels. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
With rain falling steady, Rosie’s makers pulled back the white tarps covering the two sections of her body exposed to the elements. Her back three sections were tucked somewhere out of sight inside a steel building at the Robbins Co., a Solon manufacturer of massive tunnel bores.