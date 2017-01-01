Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Nikki Haley, United States' Ambassador United Nations, shows pictures of Syrian victims of chemical attacks as she addresses a meeting of the Security Council on Syria at U.N. headquarters, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
President Donald Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah II leave their news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)