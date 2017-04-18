Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Claire Simpson wears American flag-themed cowboy boots at an election night watch party for Republican candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional seat Karen Handel in Roswell, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Supporters of Democratic candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional Seat Jon Ossoff react during an election-night watch party Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Dunwoody. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Voters line up to cast ballots in a special election in Atlanta, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Republican candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional seat Karen Handel, center, is presented with a cake as her birthday is celebrated at an election night watch party in Roswell, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Republican candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional seat Karen Handel thanks supporters after being presented with a cake as her birthday is celebrated at an election night watch party in Roswell, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Supporters of Democratic candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional Seat Jon Ossoff hold signs near a poll location Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)