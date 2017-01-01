Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Summa Health President and CEO Dr. Thomas Malone sent a memo to his staff on Monday night apologizing for the “disruptions to both our patients and our employees” following the recent ER physician switch.