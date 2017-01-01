Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Donald Trump speaks in Washington, Tuesday. The president denounced threats against Jewish community centers as "horrible," his first forceful statement against anti-Semitism. Earlier botched attempts to address the issue and an angry encounter with a Jewish reporter last week have fueled concerns that Trump emboldens bigots. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he stops at the exhibit for Dr. Ben Carson, his nominee for Housing and Urban Development secretary, during a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Tuesday in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Derrick Williams is a free agent again. The Cavaliers did not re-sign him to a second 10-day contract after his first one expired during the All-Star break, although that could still happen after Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline passes.