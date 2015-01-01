Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this photo taken Sept. 24, 2016, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush are seen in Washington. Falling in line with tradition, Bill and Hillary Clinton plan to attend Donald Trump's inauguration. It's a decision that will put Hillary Clinton on the inaugural platform as her bitter rival from the 2016 campaign assumes the office she long sought. The Clintons announced their decision to attend the Jan. 20 inauguration shortly after former President George W. Bush's office said Tuesday he would attend along with former first lady Laura Bush. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
In this Nov. 8, 2016 photo, Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, N.Y. Falling in line with tradition, Bill and Hillary Clinton plan to attend Donald Trump's inauguration. It's a decision that will put Hillary Clinton on the inaugural platform as her bitter rival from the 2016 campaign assumes the office she long sought. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Vice President-elect Mike Pence arrives at Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Retired Gen. John Kelly arrives at Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Lockheed Martin Senior Vice President Leo Mackay Jr. speaks to members of the media as he departs from Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
K.T. McFarland, Deputy National Security Adviser for President-elect Donald Trump, give a thumbs up to members of the media as she arrives at Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)