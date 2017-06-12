Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, White House Senior Adviser Steve Bannon, left, and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, right, participates in a Cabinet meeting, Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly attends a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump, Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet Meeting, Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, From left are, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and the president. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
White House Senior Advisers Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner talk behind President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during a Cabinet meeting, Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner listens at left as President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting, Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump listens during a Cabinet meeting, Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)