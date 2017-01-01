Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Dancers perform at a Women's Day celebration sponsored by Welcome Dayton in March 2017, in Dayton. President Donald Trump's tough talk and new policies on immigration have cast a cloud over Dayton that's linked its future to attracting and keeping foreign-born residents. The "Welcome Dayton" initiative has helped halt population decline, add well-educated, skilled workers, and revitalize rundown neighborhoods in a Rust Belt city that was reeling from the recession and losing a signature company. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Visitors browse vendor tables specializing in immigration assistance during a Women's Day celebration in March 2017, in Dayton. President Donald Trump's tough talk and new policies on immigration have cast a cloud over Dayton that's linked its future to attracting and keeping foreign-born residents. The "Welcome Dayton" initiative has helped halt population decline, add well-educated, skilled workers, and revitalize rundown neighborhoods in a Rust Belt city that was reeling from the recession and losing a signature company. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Ramadan Alhaddad, a Libya-born professional interpreter, assists visitors as they browse vendor tables specializing in immigration assistance March 2017, in Dayton. President Donald Trump's tough talk and new policies on immigration have cast a cloud over Dayton that's linked its future to attracting and keeping foreign-born residents. The "Welcome Dayton" initiative has helped halt population decline, add well-educated, skilled workers, and revitalize rundown neighborhoods in a Rust Belt city that was reeling from the recession and losing a signature company. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Jasmin Negrete, 9, of Mexico, participates in the Argullo Mexicano dance group during a Women's Day celebration March 2017, in Dayton. President Donald Trump's tough talk and new policies on immigration have cast a cloud over Dayton that's linked its future to attracting and keeping foreign-born residents. The "Welcome Dayton" initiative has helped halt population decline, add well-educated, skilled workers, and revitalize rundown neighborhoods in a Rust Belt city that was reeling from the recession and losing a signature company. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Ismael Gula, a Libya-born refugee who plans to build a center for shopping, services, and a mosque on rundown properties, speaks during an interview in Feb. 2017, in Dayton. President Donald Trump's tough talk and new policies on immigration have cast a cloud over Dayton that's linked its future to attracting and keeping foreign-born residents. The "Welcome Dayton" initiative has helped halt population decline, add well-educated, skilled workers, and revitalize rundown neighborhoods in a Rust Belt city that was reeling from the recession and losing a signature company. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)