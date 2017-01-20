Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Larry Swink, 40, prays with his son Carter Swink, 12, of Jacksonville, Florida during the inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday, January 20, 2017 in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
DOUG STORY**
(Left to right) Madison Boyd, 18, Emily Matejik, 18, and Tori Saylor, 18, of Potomac, Maryland cheer during the inauguration of Donald Trump at the Capitol on Friday, January 20, 2017 in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
----DOUG STORY
Nicholas Tegal, 14, Esther Tegal, Dave Tegal and Anastasia Tegal, 10, smile for a picture on the outskirts of the Capitol before attending the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump on Friday, January 20, 2017 in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
DOUG STORY**
Protests break out on K Street after Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Friday in Washington, D.C. 95 protestors were arrested. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Protests break out on K Street after Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Friday in Washington, D.C. 95 protestors were arrested. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Protestors mingle with Donald Trump supporters waiting at a checkpoint toward the inauguration on Friday, January 20, 2017 in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Gabriela Fernandez of Miami, Florida holds out his Trump flag during the inauguration at the Capitol on Friday, January 20, 2017 in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A caped Trump supporter makes his way toward the Capital to watch the inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday, January 20, 2017 in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Trinity Mulneix, 11, sings the national anthem to pass time while waiting at a checkpoint to see the inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday, January 20, 2017 in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
An activist for Jesus speaks loudly as people leave the inauguration on Friday, January 20, 2017 in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Protestors mingle with Donald Trump supporters waiting at a checkpoint toward the inauguration on Friday, January 20, 2017 in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Tegal family walks toward the Capitol to find a spot for the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump on Friday, January 20, 2017 in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
DOUG STORY**
A Trump supporter holds his Trump flag up as President Trump speaks during the inauguration at the Capitol on Friday, January 20, 2017 in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
People make their way toward the Capitol to watch the inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday, January 20, 2017 in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)