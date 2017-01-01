Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jane Timken, a supporter and major fundraiser for President-elect Donald Trump's campaign, waits as Ohio Republican Party's central committee gathered Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, to choose a state party chair in Lewis Center, Ohio. Timken is challenging sitting chairman Matt Borges for the position. (AP Photo/Julie Smyth)
Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges, left, confers with a committee member as Ohio Republican Party's central committee gathered, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, to choose a state party chair in Lewis Center, Ohio. Borges is facing a challenge from Jane Timken, a supporter and major fundraiser for President-elect Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julie Smyth)