In this July 17, 2016 photo, Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland as Rick Gates listens at back left. Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to appear July 26 before the Senate Judiciary Committee along with former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, according to a witness list released by the panel. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, leaves after a closed-door meeting of that panel on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday. The Senate intelligence committee has scheduled perhaps the most high-profile testimony involving the Russian meddling probes since former FBI Director James Comey appeared in June. A lawyer for Trump's powerful son-in-law and adviser says Jared Kushner will speak to the Senate intelligence committee Monday. Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Wednesday along with former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The number of Summit County residents who showed up in emergency rooms after overdosing on drugs this week ticked up slightly over last, but remained less than the recent trend, a weekly report by public health officials shows.