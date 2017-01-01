Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Oct. 3, 2016 photo, former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn campaigns for then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a Trump rally, in in Loveland, Colo. Flynn resigned as Trump's national security adviser Monday. At issue was Flynn's late 2016 contact with Moscow's ambassador to the United States, and whether the two discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia. (AP Photo/ Brennan Linsley)
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of N.Y, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday. Democrats are calling for an investigation into President Donald Trump's relationship with Russia, including when Trump learned that his ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, had discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian diplomat.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., ranking member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, flanked by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, left, and Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, join other top House Democrats to say they want an investigation into President Donald Trump's relationship with Russia, including when Trump learned that his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, had discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian diplomat, Tuesday during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is questioned by reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday on the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Trump's national security adviser. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, joined from left by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., takes questions from reporters about President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
House Speaker Paul Ryan Wis., responds to reporters about the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Trump's national security adviser, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday. Ryan says President Donald Trump made the "right decision" to ask for Flynn's resignation, adding, you cannot have the national security adviser misleading Vice President Mike Pence and others in the administration. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)