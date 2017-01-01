Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks in Washington Thursday. President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the U.S. election system, three White House officials said.Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will lead the commission, which will look at allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration in states and across the nation. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
In this Nov. 20, 2016 file ;photo, Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach is seen in Bedminster, N.J. President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the U.S. election system, three White House officials said. Kobach and Vice President Mike Pence will lead the commission, which will look at allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration in states and across the nation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)