President Donald Trump speaks to U.S. military troops and their families at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Saturday in Sigonella, Italy. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Police charge demonstrators during an anti-G7 rally near the venue of the G7 summit in the Sicilian town of Taormina, Italy, Saturday. A summit of the leaders of the world's wealthiest democracies has ended without a unanimous agreement on climate change, as the Trump administration plans to take more time to say whether the U.S. is going to remain in the Paris climate deal. (Ciro Fusco/ANSA via AP)
Demonstrators try to protect from tear gas during an anti-G7 rally near the venue of the G7 summit in the Sicilian town of Taormina, Italy, Saturday. A summit of the leaders of the world's wealthiest democracies has ended without a unanimous agreement on climate change, as the Trump administration plans to take more time to say whether the U.S. is going to remain in the Paris climate deal. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
President Donald Trump addresses U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy, Saturday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-G7 rally near the venue of the G7 summit in the Sicilian town of Taormina, Italy, Saturday. A summit of the leaders of the world's wealthiest democracies has ended without a unanimous agreement on climate change, as the Trump administration plans to take more time to say whether the U.S. is going to remain in the Paris climate deal. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
President Donald Trump looks at First lady Melania as he prepares to address U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy, Saturday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
