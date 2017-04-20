Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Donald Trump show off the signed executive memorandum on investigation of steel imports, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. United Steel Workers International President Leo W. Gerard, left, looks at the pen that was used to sign the document. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump hands United Steel Workers International President Leo W. Gerard the pen he used to sign an executive memorandum on investigation of steel imports, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is second from left. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump talks about an executive memorandum on investigation of steel imports that he was about to sign, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, second from left, and others, talks about an executive memorandum on investigation of steel imports before signing the document, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)