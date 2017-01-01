Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May gesture during their joint news conference in the East Room of the White House White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump reacts to a questions from the media during a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May in the East Room of the White House White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a news conference with President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May react to a question from a member of the media during their joint news conference in the East Room of the White House White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump reacts to a question from a members of the media during a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May in the East Room of the White House White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
TOLEDO: A father and his adult son were sentenced to life in prison Friday after being convicted of raping and shackling a teenage relative who escaped their basement by hiding a spare key and using it to unlock her handcuffs.