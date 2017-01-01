Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Donald Trump meets with House and Senate legislators in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday. From left are, Vice President Mike Pence, the president, Commerce Secretary-designate Wilbur Ross, and White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast, Thursday in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump listens as he is introduced during the National Prayer Breakfast, Thursday in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)