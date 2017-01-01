Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this image provided by NBC News, President Donald Trump is interviewed by NBC's Lester Holt, Thursday. Trump insisted Thursday during the interview that there was no collusion between his winning campaign and the Russian government in his first extended remarks since he roiled Washington with his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey. (Joe Gabriel/NBC News via AP)
Photographers surround acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe as he takes his seat with a folder marked "Secret," on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday prior to testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on major threats facing the U.S. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C. (right) and the committee's vice chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., meet with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday following a closed-door meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein during the committee's hearing. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe sits with a folder marked "Secret" in front of him while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on major threats facing the U.S. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday while testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on major threats facing the U.S. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
President Donald Trump talks to reporters during a meeting with Dr. Henry Kissinger, former Secretary of State and National Security Advisor under President Richard Nixon, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)