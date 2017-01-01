Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., left, followed by the committee's ranking member, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., arrive for a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday to discuss their investigation Russian influence on the American presidential election. Both lawmakers said they have no evidence to back up President Trump's claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Plaza during the 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, confers with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., the ranking Democrat, before the start of a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday. Seeking a response from FBI Director James Comey, Graham has warned that he will subpoena the Trump administration for evidence to back up President Donald Trump's charge that his offices were tapped by former President Barack Obama during the 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)