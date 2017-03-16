Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A portion of President Donald Trump's first proposed budget, focusing on the Department of Defense, and released by the Office of Management and Budget, is photographed in Washington, Wednesday. President Donald Trump is unveiling a $1.15 trillion budget, a far-reaching overhaul of federal government spending that slashes a dozen departments to finance a significant increase in the military and make a down payment on a U.S.-Mexico border wall. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, March 15 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
White House press secretary Sean Spicer talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday. Spicer discussed President Donald Trump's assertion that former President Barack Obama wire tapped him, the Trump Administration's proposed budget, and other topics. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 16, 2017, during a "Friends of Ireland" luncheon. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)