President-elect Donald Trump (left) accompanied by Trump Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (right) and Retired Gen. Michael Flynn, a senior adviser to Trump (center) speaks to members of the media at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, center, arrives for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Air Force Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, the Commander of Air Mobility Command, left, holds a binder with a photograph of Air Force One on the cover as he speaks to Navy Adm. Bill Moran, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, second from left, while arriving with other generals and admirals for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)