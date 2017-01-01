Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A supporter of LGBT rights holds up an "equality flag" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday during an event held by Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass. in support of transgender members of the, in response to President Donald Trump's declaration that he wants transgender people barred from serving in the U.S. military "in any capacity," citing "tremendous medical costs and disruption." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Steven McCarty (right) and others, attends an event in support of transgender members of the military, Wednesday on Capitol Hill in Washington, after President Donald Trump said he wants transgender people barred from serving in the U.S. military "in any capacity," citing "tremendous medical costs and disruption." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass. (center) shakes hands with an 11-year-old transgender girl who goes by the name Blue, whose parent is an airman at Ramstein Air Base, after Blue and her mother Jess Girven (left) attended Kennedy's event in support of transgender members of the military, Wednesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump wants transgender people barred from serving in the U.S. military "in any capacity," citing "tremendous medical costs and disruption." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Protestors gather in Times Square, Wednesday in New York. A rally was held in Times Square after President Donald Trump's announcement of a ban on transgender troops serving anywhere in the U.S. military. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)