Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, a doctor and former congressman, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, before a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing to outline the Trump Administration's proposals to trim the HHS budget. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, a doctor and former congressman, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, to testify before a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing to outline the Trump Administration's proposals to trim the HHS budget. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn. questions Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. during a House Appropriations subcommittee to outline the Trump Administration's proposals to trim the HHS budget. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., left, and Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, listen to statements by the minority as Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, a doctor and former congressman, testified on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, before a House Appropriations subcommittee to outline the Trump Administration's proposals to trim the HHS budget. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)