House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., second from left, and others, participates in a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday to say that his group wants to delay the traditional August recess until work is accomplished on health care, the debt ceiling and tax reform. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a vocal opponent of the Senate Republican healthcare bill, speaks with reporters on his way to a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Susan Collins, R-Maine speaks to members of the media as she arrives for luncheon with fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)