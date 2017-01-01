Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Vice President Mike Pence (third from right) accompanied by former Mayor of Cincinnati Ken Blackwell (fourth from right) Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (second from right) and Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson (right) gavels in for the first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, Wednesday in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, waves after speaking during the first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)