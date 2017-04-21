Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Donald Trump speaks to Associated Press Chief White House Correspondent Julie Pace in the Oval Office in Washington, Friday, April 21, 2017. The president said he believes the attack in Paris will "probably help" far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in France's upcoming election. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
A woman places flower at the place where a police officer was killed Thursday on the Champs Elysees boulevard, Friday, April 21, 2017 in Paris. The Champs-Elysees gunman who shot and killed a police officer just days before France's presidential election was detained in February for threatening police but then freed, two officials told The Associated Press on Friday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)