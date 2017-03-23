Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman nominee Jay Clayton is sworn-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017, prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman nominee Jay Clayton testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman nominee Jay Clayton testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)