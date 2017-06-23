Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Donald Trump displays the "Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017" after signing in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Washington, as Secretary of Veteran Affairs David Shulkin and others look on. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
CUYAHOGA FALLS: A 19-year-old man who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on state Route 8 was traveling at an estimated speed of 95 mph at the time of the accident, according to a police report.