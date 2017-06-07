Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A man hands a child to a security guard from Iran's parliament building after an assault of several attackers, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Suicide bombers and gunmen stormed into Iran's parliament and targeted the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on Wednesday, killing a security guard and wounding several other people in rare twin attacks, with the siege at the legislature still underway. (Fars News Agency, Omid Vahabzadeh via AP)
A police officer stands guard as vehicles drive in front of Iran's parliament building in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, May 8, 2017. Police increased their patrols in the streets and subway stations of Tehran on Thursday, a day after a pair of stunning Islamic State-claimed attacks on Iran's parliament and the tomb of its revolutionary leader killed at least 16 people and wounded over 40. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Rivertowne Marina, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Cincinnati. Trump promised to create a "first-class" system of roads, bridges and waterways by using $200 billion in public funds to generate $1 trillion in investment to pay for construction projects that most public officials agree are badly needed and long overdue. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)