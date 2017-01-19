Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Matthew Champlin, 8, of South Bend, Indiana waves his 2017 inauguration flag down Pennsylvania Ave. on Thursday, January 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
From left: William Waidelich, 55, and Holly Waidelich, 54, stand with Jonas Hoover, 74, and Alice Hoover 75, all of Central Ohio on Pennsylvania Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Andy Ogurchak, 57, of Akron and his girlfriend, Lois Lindsey, arrive at Reagan airport in D.C. early Thursday morning, January 19, 2017.
(Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A woman stops while walking with her dog to get a photo of the U.S. Capitol where Donald Trump will be inaugurated Friday, photographed on Thursday in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A "Pussyhat Project" supporter walks down Pennsylvania Avenue on Thursday in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A vendor on Pennsylvania Avenue sells Trump flags, hats and commemorative tickets on Thursday in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Trucks parked on Pennsylvania Avenue unload barriers to block the inaugural parade route on Thursday in Washington D.C. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)