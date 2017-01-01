Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Donald Trump, right, reaches out to shake hands with Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster (left) at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Monday where Trump announced that McMaster will be the new national security adviser. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster listens as President Donald Trump makes the announcement at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Monday that McMaster will be the new national security adviser. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)