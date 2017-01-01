Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont. (left) and Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala. sits on a bus on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday as they and other Senators head to the White House to get a briefing on North Korea. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Capitol Hill Police officers stand guard as buses with Senators aboard depart Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday headed to the White House to get a briefing on North Korea. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
In this April 26 photo released by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, foreground, transits the Philippine Sea with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Atago-class guided-missile destroyer JS Ashigara, left front, and the JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Samidare. The aircraft supercarrier is headed toward Korean Peninsula for an exercise with South Korea. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/U.S. Navy via AP)
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, left, and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio walk from an all Senators briefing on the situation in the Koreas, Wednesday at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, right and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, are directed as they walk from an all Senators briefing on the situation in the Koreas, Wednesday at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., talks with reporters after an all Senators briefing on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Washington, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
COVENTRY TWP.: The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is on the verge of rebuilding the aging East Reservoir dam — a massive project that will affect life in the Portage Lakes area for more than a year.