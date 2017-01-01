Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak during the commissioning ceremony of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., Saturday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
The nuclear aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford sits pier side after it's commissioning at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., Saturday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
President Donald Trump, right, and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, left, applaud during commissioning ceremonies aboard the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., Saturday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
President Donald Trump speaks during the commissioning ceremony of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., Saturday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)