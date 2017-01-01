Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Rivertowne Marina, Wednesday in Cincinnati. Trump is using the Ohio River as the backdrop for a speech about upgrading roads, bridges and waterways, but before talking about overhauling aging infrastructure, he urged the Senate to follow the House and vote on a bill to overhaul the health care system. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
President Donald Trump speaks along the Ohio River during a rally at the Rivertowne Marina, Wednesday in Cincinnati. Trump is using the Ohio River as the backdrop for a speech about upgrading roads, bridges and waterways, but before talking about overhauling aging infrastructure, he urged the Senate to follow the House and vote on a bill to overhaul the health care system. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)