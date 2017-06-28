Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Donald Trump meets with members of the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump holds up a Chicago Cubs jersey and Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant holds a "45" sign as the president met with members of the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump talks with Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, left, during a visit with members of the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Cubs manager Joe Maddon is at right. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump pauses as he is asked a question on health care as he meets with members of the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump meets with members of the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Cubs manager Joe Maddon is next to the president. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump, with Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, right, and team members, gives a thumb-up as he meets with the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)