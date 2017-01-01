Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Greek-style lasagna or Pastitsio served at the Western Fruit Basket by co-owners Gregory and Melissa "Meela" Megois. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Western Fruit Basket co-owners Gregory Megois holding Greek-style lasagna or Pastitsio and his daughter Melissa "Meela" Megois Avgolemono soup, a traditional Greek soup made with lemon and rice at their East Exchange Street shop. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Avgolemono soup, a traditional Greek soup made with lemon and rice served at the Western Fruit Basket by co-owners Gregory and Melissa "Meela" Megois. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A loaf of multigrain sourdough with seeds at Brimfield Bread Oven. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jud Smith cuts lines into loaves of bread at Brimfield Bread Oven. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fresh loaves wait for purchase at Brimfield Bread Oven. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)