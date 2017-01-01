Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Tuesday, June 6,2017 photo, a boy stands among the rubble of a house in the 17 Tammouz district of western Mosul. Human rights organizations say that Iraqi and coalition forces are using inherently inaccurate and indiscriminate heavy weaponry to dislodge Islamic State militants from the city, putting the tens of thousands of civilians still in Mosul at high risk. (AP Photo/Balint Szlanko)
This June 6, photo shows heavy damage in the 17 Tammouz district of western Mosul. Human rights organizations say that Iraqi and coalition forces are using inherently inaccurate and indiscriminate heavy weaponry to dislodge Islamic State militants from the city, putting the tens of thousands of civilians still in Mosul at high risk. (AP Photo/Balint Szlanko)