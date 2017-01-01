Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians right fielder Brandon Guyer makes a sliding catch on a ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier in the first inning Friday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians Edwin Encarnacion (left) has a word with Minnesota Twins pitcher Ervin Santana after Encarnacion flew out with the bases loaded in the fifth inning Friday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Josh Tomlin throws a first inning pitch against the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians center fielder Lonnie Chisenhall chases down a double by Minnesota Twins Eddie Rosario in the seventh inning Friday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians right fielder Brandon Guyer chases down a single by Minnesota Twins Jason Castro in the fifth inning Friday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)