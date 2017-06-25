Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin (43) waits for Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario, top, to run the bases after Rosario hit a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall slides safely into third base in the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson hits a single off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, left, catches a ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Eduardo Escobar in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Cleveland. Daniel Robertson watches. Escobar was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer catches a fly ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Eduardo Escobar in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Cleveland. Escobar was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer fields a single hit by Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion reacts after striking out against Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez hits a double in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin (43) waits for Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario, top, to run the bases after Rosario hit a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario, left, scores on Jason Castro's double in the sixth inning of a baseball game as Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes waits for the ball, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
While Cavaliers fans were watching their blockbuster trade hopes dashed during the NBA Draft on Thursday night, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade were taking in spring menswear shows at Paris Fashion Week.