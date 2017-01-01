Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer (center) scores as Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes (right) waits for the ball in the fourth inning Saturday in Cleveland. Home plate umpire CB Bucknor (left) watches the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger (left) delivers to Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier in the first inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana watches his triple off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios in the third inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler (26) is congratulated by Jorge Polanco after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Dan Otero in the sixth inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger (right) throws to first base to get Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer after Mauer bunted in the fourth inning Saturday in Cleveland. Mauer was safe at first. Indians' Jose Ramirez, back, watches. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier watches as a squirrel runs on the field in a game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis fields a ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Jason Castro in the third inning Saturday in Cleveland. Castro was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (left) tags out Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier at second base on a steal-attempt in the third inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)