Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier, right, celebrates as Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes waits as Dozier runs the bases after a solo home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes reacts after striking out in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen waits for Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier to run the bases after Dozier hit a solo home run during the eighth inning of their game n Cleveland. The Twins won 4-2. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Zach McAllister, right, waits for Minnesota Twins' Chris Gimenez to run the bases after Gimenez hit a solo home run in the ninth inning of their game in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson hits a single in the seventh inning of their game against the Minnesota Twins in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier, right, celebrates as Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes waits as Dozier runs the bases after a solo home run in the eighth inning of their game in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez watches his solo home run off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson in the fourth inning of their game in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier, left, throws out Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes at first base after getting Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana out at second base in the second inning of their game in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson catches a ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Robbie Grossman in the third inning of their game in Cleveland. Grossman was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber delivers against Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier in the first inning of of their game in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
While Cavaliers fans were watching their blockbuster trade hopes dashed during the NBA Draft on Thursday night, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade were taking in spring menswear shows at Paris Fashion Week.