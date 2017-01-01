Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Two Akron firefighters look over the scene of an accident at Rhodes and Exchange in Akron where eight people were injured after a fire truck and car collided on Friday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Two Akron firefighters look over the scene of an accident at Rhodes and Exchange in Akron where eight people were injured after a fire truck and car collided on Friday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron police investigate the scene of an accident at Rhodes and Exchange in Akron where eight people were injured after a fire truck and car collided on Friday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron police investigate the scene of an accident at Rhodes and Exchange in Akron where eight people were injured after a fire truck and car collided on Friday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)