Peggy DiPaola and Jack Schafer, local citizens, are working on a plan to renovate the tower flag pole in front of the Portage County Court House. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
A 1910 photo credited to Haines Photo Consultants is on display in the Hometown Bank lobby showing a view of downtown Ravenna with the tower flag pole in front of the Portage County Court House. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jim Oster (from left), member of the Mantua revitalization committee, Mantua Mayor Linda Clark and Police Chief Harry Buchert, stand next to the 100-year-old 125 foot flag pole tower in front of the Mantua municipal building. Plans are being formulated to fix up the tower and grounds to make it more attractive. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
