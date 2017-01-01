Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Bret Hendricks, a broiler manager for Tyson Foods speaks outside a chicken house in Plumerville, Ark. Hendricks is responsible for millions of chickens kept at farms near a company processing plant in nearby Dardanelle, Ark. Tyson is launching an effort to ensure the birds are handled properly and will explore ways to slaughter chickens in a more-humane way. (AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel)
Nine-day-old chickens eat a mix of corn and soybeans and drink water inside a chicken house north of Plumerville, Ark. The house, and three others like it nearby, hold 30,000 birds each. When the chickens are 33 days old, they will be taken to a processing plant for slaughter and packaging. Tyson Foods says it will explore more-humane ways to kill the birds, and also that it is using a third-party to monitor videos from the plant to ensure the animals are treated properly. (AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel)
A sign outside chicken houses near Plumerville, Ark., warns visitors to practice good hygiene near the young birds growing inside. When the chickens are 33 days old, they will be taken to a processing plant for slaughter and packaging. Tyson Foods says it will explore more-humane ways to kill the birds, and also that it is using a third-party to monitor videos from the plant to ensure the animals are treated properly. (AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel)