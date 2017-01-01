Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Friday April 2011 file photo Britain's Prince William and his bride Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, leave Westminster Abbey, London, following their wedding. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting a baby, St James's Palace officially announced Monday. (AP Photo/Tom Hevezi, File)
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit a football training pitch at St George's Park near Burton Upon Trent in Staffordshire, England, in this Oct. 2012 file photo. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting a baby, St James's Palace officially announced Monday.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE)
In this Sept. 2012 file photo, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge visits the Kranji Commonwealth War Memorial in Singapore. Prince William and his wife Catherine are expecting their first child. St. James�s Palace announced the pregnancy Monday, saying that the Duchess of Cambridge, formerly known as Kate Middleton has a severe form of morning sickness and is currently in a London hospital. William is at his wife's side. (AP Photo/Nicolas Asfouri, Pool, File)