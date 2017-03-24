Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This undated photo obtained by the Associated Press shows an Iraqi bodyguard hired by Sallyport Global to protect VIPs. When a Toyota SUV was stolen from Balad air base, he became the chief suspect and was linked to a dangerous Iran-backed militia and was viewed by investigators as a hard-core recruit to become a terrorist who poses a serious threat to all personnel on this base. (Photo via AP)
In this March 24, 2017, photo, Kristie King walks through her Amarillo, Texas, neighborhood, about a week after she had been terminated from her security contractor job in Iraq. (AP Photo/ John L. Mone)
Robert Cole, a former Sallyport Global investigator, speaks in Columbus, Ga., on Thursday, March 23, 2017, during an interview with The Associated Press. Cole says he and another investigator were fired after uncovering wrongdoing at Balad Air Base, where the company had a security contract. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)
FILE - This August 2005 file photo shows the swimming pool at Balad air base as seen through the window of a Blackhawk helicopter. (AP Photo/Jacob Silberberg, File)
Steve Anderson, a former employee of Sallyport Global, is interviewed by The Associated Press, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York. Anderson says his managers pressured him to sign off on faked manifests for aircraft carrying smuggled alcohol. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
This photo obtained by The Associated Press shows security camera footage of a crane leaving Balad Air Base unchallenged by Sallyport Global security guards on Nov. 14, 2016, after it was involved in stealing generators. (Photo via AP)