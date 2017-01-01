Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Feb. 2017 photo, Dr. Annapoorna Kini (center) performs a non-emergency angioplasty at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. Through a blood vessel in the groin, she guides a tube to a blockage in the heart. She inflates a tiny balloon to flatten the clog, and leaves behind a mesh tube called a stent to prop the artery open. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
In this Feb. 2017 photo, Dr. Annapoorna Kini (center) reviews a patient's angiogram before beginning a procedure, as a colleague points to the screen at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. There's never been a better time to be treated for a heart attack. U.S. hospitals have set a record for how quickly they open blocked arteries, averaging under one hour for the first time since these results have been tracked, a new report finds. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
In this Feb. 2017 photo, Dr. Annapoorna Kini (left) ties on a scrub cap before beginning a procedure at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. With heart attack warning signs, Kini says, "For women, the symptoms may not be the same. It may not be the typical chest pain" but rather abdominal pain, nausea or unusual tiredness. What to do? "Get medical help. It's better to worry after" about whether it was really a stomach problem rather than a heart attack. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
In this Feb. 2017 photo, Dr. Annapoorna Kini, a professor of cardiology at Mount Sinai Hospital, wears a lead-lined apron to protect her from radiation. There's never been a better time to be treated for a heart attack. U.S. hospitals have set a record for how quickly they open blocked arteries, averaging under one hour for the first time since these results have been tracked. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)