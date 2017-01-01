Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, new government cargo trucks used to transport imported food wait outside the entrance of the Laramar warehouse in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, the port city where the majority of Venezuela's imported food arrives. The calls by members of Congress on both sides of the aisle to sanction Venezuelan officials for profiting from food shortages come in response to an Associated Press investigation that found trafficking in hard-to-find food has become big business in Venezuela, with the military at the heart of the graft. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2016 file photo, a youth uses his pillow as a bag to collect rice from the pavement that shook loose from a food cargo truck waiting to enter the port in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, the port that handles the majority of Venezuela's food imports. The calls by members of Congress on both sides of the aisle to sanction Venezuelan officials for profiting from food shortages come in response to an Associated Press investigation that found trafficking in hard-to-find food has become big business in Venezuela, with the military at the heart of the graft. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)