Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson appears before the House Intelligence Committee task force on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday as part of the Russia investigation. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting, Wednesday in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, talks to reporters in a corridor at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday. At the same time, Special Counsel Robert Mueller was holding a closed-door meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee about Russian meddling in the election and possible connection to the Trump campaign, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)